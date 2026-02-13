Quantcast

Dougherty Arts Center presents Sara Kate Hannon: "Connective Tissue" artist reception

eventdetail
Sara Hannon, We’ve been taught to listen, acrylic on canvas, 2023

"Connective Tissue" is an exhibition that explores the unseen threads that bind us to one another and to ourselves. Through layered paintings and drawings, the body of work examines themes of identity, relationships, and the emotional landscapes we navigate daily. The abstracted forms - fragmented faces, reaching hands, and overlapping bodies - become metaphors for the complex and often fragile connections that hold us together. The show invites viewers to reflect on these invisible bonds, offering a moment of introspection into how we connect, disconnect, and seek understanding.

The exhibition will remain on display in the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through May 9.

"Connective Tissue" is an exhibition that explores the unseen threads that bind us to one another and to ourselves. Through layered paintings and drawings, the body of work examines themes of identity, relationships, and the emotional landscapes we navigate daily. The abstracted forms - fragmented faces, reaching hands, and overlapping bodies - become metaphors for the complex and often fragile connections that hold us together. The show invites viewers to reflect on these invisible bonds, offering a moment of introspection into how we connect, disconnect, and seek understanding.

The exhibition will remain on display in the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through May 9.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/event/julia-c-butridge-gallery-connective-tissue

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.