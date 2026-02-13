Dougherty Arts Center presents Sara Kate Hannon: "Connective Tissue" artist reception

"Connective Tissue" is an exhibition that explores the unseen threads that bind us to one another and to ourselves. Through layered paintings and drawings, the body of work examines themes of identity, relationships, and the emotional landscapes we navigate daily. The abstracted forms - fragmented faces, reaching hands, and overlapping bodies - become metaphors for the complex and often fragile connections that hold us together. The show invites viewers to reflect on these invisible bonds, offering a moment of introspection into how we connect, disconnect, and seek understanding.

The exhibition will remain on display in the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through May 9.