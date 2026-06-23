Dougherty Arts Center presents "The Classroom" opening reception

“The Classroom” is an exhibition featuring large-scale paintings and classroom desks exploring education from both educator and student perspectives. Vibrant, expressive paintings depict imagined classroom scenes inspired by the artist’s teaching experience, while the desks blend art history with teenage iconography to create an immersive installation. Together, the works explore themes of connection, community, and growth, contrasted with isolation and apathy, reflecting the classroom's broader societal impact.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until August 15.