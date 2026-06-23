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Dougherty Arts Center presents "The Classroom" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of Darla Barolini, Crush, Acrylic on canvas, 2024

“The Classroom” is an exhibition featuring large-scale paintings and classroom desks exploring education from both educator and student perspectives. Vibrant, expressive paintings depict imagined classroom scenes inspired by the artist’s teaching experience, while the desks blend art history with teenage iconography to create an immersive installation. Together, the works explore themes of connection, community, and growth, contrasted with isolation and apathy, reflecting the classroom's broader societal impact.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until August 15.

“The Classroom” is an exhibition featuring large-scale paintings and classroom desks exploring education from both educator and student perspectives. Vibrant, expressive paintings depict imagined classroom scenes inspired by the artist’s teaching experience, while the desks blend art history with teenage iconography to create an immersive installation. Together, the works explore themes of connection, community, and growth, contrasted with isolation and apathy, reflecting the classroom's broader societal impact.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until August 15.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/dougherty/julia-c-butridge-gallery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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