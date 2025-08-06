Dougherty Arts Center presents "Tuklasan: Discovering Traditions of the Cordilleras" opening reception

“Tuklasan: Discovering Traditions of the Cordilleras” is a photographic journey into the people and traditions of the Cordillera region in the northern Philippines. Documented just before the world shut down in 2020, Beverly Demafiles Schulze’s images reflect an intimate exploration of cultural identity, connection, and heritage. Through her photography, Schulze honors the rich diversity of the Philippines and her own path of discovery.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 27.