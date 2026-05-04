Dougherty Arts Center presents Victoria Majesta Marquez: "Realms" opening day

“Realms” presents a vibrant exploration of nature and surrealism, drawing inspiration from oceans, animals, and microscopic life, to create imagined realms filled with fluid, ever-shifting patterns and textures. Through spontaneous processes like decalcomania and layered collage, Victoria Majesta Marquez allows textures to unfold and evolve, developing intricate compositions inspired by both macro and micro forms in nature.

Using a bold, polychromatic palette and a maximalist approach, the work invites viewers into psychedelic, dreamlike environments where imagination and reality merge into immersive worlds to explore, play, and engage with.

The exhibit will be on display through June 27.