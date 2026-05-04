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Dougherty Arts Center presents Victoria Majesta Marquez: "Realms" opening day

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Victoria Majesta Marquez, Inkblot, 2025, Acrylic on canvas

“Realms” presents a vibrant exploration of nature and surrealism, drawing inspiration from oceans, animals, and microscopic life, to create imagined realms filled with fluid, ever-shifting patterns and textures. Through spontaneous processes like decalcomania and layered collage, Victoria Majesta Marquez allows textures to unfold and evolve, developing intricate compositions inspired by both macro and micro forms in nature.

Using a bold, polychromatic palette and a maximalist approach, the work invites viewers into psychedelic, dreamlike environments where imagination and reality merge into immersive worlds to explore, play, and engage with.

The exhibit will be on display through June 27.

“Realms” presents a vibrant exploration of nature and surrealism, drawing inspiration from oceans, animals, and microscopic life, to create imagined realms filled with fluid, ever-shifting patterns and textures. Through spontaneous processes like decalcomania and layered collage, Victoria Majesta Marquez allows textures to unfold and evolve, developing intricate compositions inspired by both macro and micro forms in nature.

Using a bold, polychromatic palette and a maximalist approach, the work invites viewers into psychedelic, dreamlike environments where imagination and reality merge into immersive worlds to explore, play, and engage with.

The exhibit will be on display through June 27.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/dougherty/julia-c-butridge-gallery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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