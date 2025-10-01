Dougherty Arts Center presents Vy Ngo: "What Lingers in Our Bones" opening reception

Fifty years after the Fall of Saigon, “What Lingers in Our Bones” reflects on the enduring damage of war, displacement, and intergenerational trauma while opening pathways toward empathy, healing, and collective catharsis. As a first-generation American and child of Vietnamese refugees, Vy Ngo carries the imprint of forced migration, having crossed the Pacific both by boat and by womb. She synthesizes this formative, epigenetic experience into her latest body of work, visualizing the magnitude of a humanitarian crisis that for many is only a vague and impassive section in history textbooks, yet is still relevant today.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 15.