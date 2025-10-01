Quantcast

Dougherty Arts Center presents Vy Ngo: "What Lingers in Our Bones" opening reception

eventdetail
Image Credit: Vy Ngo, Take Flight, 2021, acrylic and oil on canvas

Fifty years after the Fall of Saigon, “What Lingers in Our Bones” reflects on the enduring damage of war, displacement, and intergenerational trauma while opening pathways toward empathy, healing, and collective catharsis. As a first-generation American and child of Vietnamese refugees, Vy Ngo carries the imprint of forced migration, having crossed the Pacific both by boat and by womb. She synthesizes this formative, epigenetic experience into her latest body of work, visualizing the magnitude of a humanitarian crisis that for many is only a vague and impassive section in history textbooks, yet is still relevant today.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 15.

Fifty years after the Fall of Saigon, “What Lingers in Our Bones” reflects on the enduring damage of war, displacement, and intergenerational trauma while opening pathways toward empathy, healing, and collective catharsis. As a first-generation American and child of Vietnamese refugees, Vy Ngo carries the imprint of forced migration, having crossed the Pacific both by boat and by womb. She synthesizes this formative, epigenetic experience into her latest body of work, visualizing the magnitude of a humanitarian crisis that for many is only a vague and impassive section in history textbooks, yet is still relevant today.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 15.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/department/julia-c-butridge-gallery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.