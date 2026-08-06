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Dougherty Arts Center presents Yamin Li "Out of Place" opening day

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Yamin Li, Chaos & Order, Acrylic painting on linen, 2021

Drawing from her experience as an immigrant, Yamin Li explores attachment to and detachment from place through a series of paintings that combine familiar objects such as houses, trees, figures, and toys with seemingly random fragments extracted from everyday surroundings. These psychological habitats and portraits reflect the complexities of navigating between environments and identities. Through the work, viewers are invited to experience, understand, and embrace the challenges of being out of place.

The exhibition will remain on display in the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through October 3.

Drawing from her experience as an immigrant, Yamin Li explores attachment to and detachment from place through a series of paintings that combine familiar objects such as houses, trees, figures, and toys with seemingly random fragments extracted from everyday surroundings. These psychological habitats and portraits reflect the complexities of navigating between environments and identities. Through the work, viewers are invited to experience, understand, and embrace the challenges of being out of place.

The exhibition will remain on display in the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through October 3.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/dougherty/julia-c-butridge-gallery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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