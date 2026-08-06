Dougherty Arts Center presents Yamin Li "Out of Place" opening day

Drawing from her experience as an immigrant, Yamin Li explores attachment to and detachment from place through a series of paintings that combine familiar objects such as houses, trees, figures, and toys with seemingly random fragments extracted from everyday surroundings. These psychological habitats and portraits reflect the complexities of navigating between environments and identities. Through the work, viewers are invited to experience, understand, and embrace the challenges of being out of place.

The exhibition will remain on display in the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through October 3.