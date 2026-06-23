Dougherty Arts Center presents Zoee Xiao: "Little Memories" opening reception

“Little Memories” is a collection of works inspired by childhood memories shared between the artist Zoee Xiao and her children. Through her whimsical interpretation of childhood, Zoee’s paintings celebrate the beauty of simplicity, the magic in the mundane, and everyday wonder. The exhibition invites viewers to slow down, rediscover childlike curiosity, and appreciate the subtle joys woven into ordinary life.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until August 15.