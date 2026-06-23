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Dougherty Arts Center presents Zoee Xiao: "Little Memories" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of Zoee Xiao, On Our Way to See Dada Bear, Acrylic on canvas, 2025

“Little Memories” is a collection of works inspired by childhood memories shared between the artist Zoee Xiao and her children. Through her whimsical interpretation of childhood, Zoee’s paintings celebrate the beauty of simplicity, the magic in the mundane, and everyday wonder. The exhibition invites viewers to slow down, rediscover childlike curiosity, and appreciate the subtle joys woven into ordinary life.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until August 15.

“Little Memories” is a collection of works inspired by childhood memories shared between the artist Zoee Xiao and her children. Through her whimsical interpretation of childhood, Zoee’s paintings celebrate the beauty of simplicity, the magic in the mundane, and everyday wonder. The exhibition invites viewers to slow down, rediscover childlike curiosity, and appreciate the subtle joys woven into ordinary life.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until August 15.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/dougherty/julia-c-butridge-gallery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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