The Downtown Austin Alliance, in partnership with KUT News and KUTX 98.9, will present the 32nd annual Holiday Sing-Along & Stroll, taking place on Congress Avenue between 10th and 11th streets. The event serves as the city’s kick-off to the holidays and will feature the annual Capitol tree lighting, as well as live music, local food and artisan vendors.

New this year, the artisan market features PlugHub, a social club that supports entrepreneurs by connecting them to exclusive opportunities, resources, tools and other creatives. Known for its second-Saturday market at Republic Square, PlugHub is bringing a holiday edition to Congress Avenue with 40 vendors and freebies. Attendees can shop local makers, find the perfect gift and get a head start on their holiday shopping.

The event will also feature photos with Santa at the Topo Chico Trailer, a visit from the CapMetro Holiday Bus, and artisan vendors offering food, plus unique gifts and treats.