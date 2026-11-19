The Downtown Austin Alliance, in partnership with KUT News and KUTX 98.9, will present the 32nd annual Holiday Sing-Along & Stroll, taking place on Congress Avenue between 10th and 11th streets. The event serves as the city’s kick-off to the holidays and will feature the annual Capitol tree lighting, as well as live music, local food and artisan vendors.
New this year, the artisan market features PlugHub, a social club that supports entrepreneurs by connecting them to exclusive opportunities, resources, tools and other creatives. Known for its second-Saturday market at Republic Square, PlugHub is bringing a holiday edition to Congress Avenue with 40 vendors and freebies. Attendees can shop local makers, find the perfect gift and get a head start on their holiday shopping.
The event will also feature photos with Santa at the Topo Chico Trailer, a visit from the CapMetro Holiday Bus, and artisan vendors offering food, plus unique gifts and treats.
The Downtown Austin Alliance, in partnership with KUT News and KUTX 98.9, will present the 32nd annual Holiday Sing-Along & Stroll, taking place on Congress Avenue between 10th and 11th streets. The event serves as the city’s kick-off to the holidays and will feature the annual Capitol tree lighting, as well as live music, local food and artisan vendors.
New this year, the artisan market features PlugHub, a social club that supports entrepreneurs by connecting them to exclusive opportunities, resources, tools and other creatives. Known for its second-Saturday market at Republic Square, PlugHub is bringing a holiday edition to Congress Avenue with 40 vendors and freebies. Attendees can shop local makers, find the perfect gift and get a head start on their holiday shopping.
The event will also feature photos with Santa at the Topo Chico Trailer, a visit from the CapMetro Holiday Bus, and artisan vendors offering food, plus unique gifts and treats.
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TICKET INFO
Admission is free.