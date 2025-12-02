DroneArt Show Austin

Quantcast

Photo courtesy of DroneArt Show

DroneArt Show features hundreds of illuminated drones taking off and creating stunning shapes in the sky, moving in time with live classical music. Choreographed perfectly to the music, the open-air concert paints the night with light, color, and wonder, a true concert in the sky.

WHEN

WHERE

Circuit of the Americas
9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Del Valle, TX 78617, USA
https://feverup.com/m/498374/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
