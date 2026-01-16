DropShot LLC & Women’s Tennis Association present ATX Open

Austin’s professional women’s tennis tournament returns in 2026, bringing competition back to the heart of Texas. The ATX Open will feature tennis players such as reigning champion Jessica Pegula, University of Texas alum Peyton Stearns, Grand Slam quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanović, and rising American star Iva Jovic.

