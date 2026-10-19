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Dylan Gossett in concert

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Photo by Harrison Hargrave

Dylan Gossett comes to Austin in support of his new album, Ramblin’.

Dylan Gossett comes to Austin in support of his new album, Ramblin’.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Amphitheater
1401 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/dylan-gossett-the-ramblin-tour-2027-austin-texas-05-13-2027/event/3A006541BB741D0D

TICKET INFO

$50-$147

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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