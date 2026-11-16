Queer performance artist Jibz Cameron, best known for her multimedia alter ego Dynasty Handbag, presents an evening of performance and readings celebrating the debut of her memoir, Hell in a Handbag. The book traces Cameron’s unique perspective, shaped by a childhood spent with hippie clowns in Northern California, to making morbid zines as a teen in the East Bay punk scene, to in-your-face experiences of misogyny in New York City’s avant-garde theater scene. This personal narrative culminates in the birth of Dynasty Handbag, and her gutting commentary on contemporary life. Cameron moves between Jibz and Dynasty, weaving readings from her book with performances from her extensive archive that bring its stories to life.