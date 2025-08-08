Early Era Collective presents Gently, She Wakes

Gently, She Wakes is a journey of reclamation and femininity told through movement. Created by Early Era Collective in collaboration with The SAFE Alliance, the evening-length narrative dance piece unfolds through Contemporary and Heels dance, storytelling, and stage combat.

Through Artistic Director Stephanie Patrick’s vision and choreography, nine multiform dancers twist, turn, and explode through dynamic movement, touching on pain, hope, and even humor. Collaborators Lisa del Rosario, Wyntergrace Williams, and Jeffery Da’Shade Johnson deepen the story with eye-catching, heart-pumping, and intricate choreography.

Woven with rich costumes and music spanning multiple genres and decades, Gently, She Wakes is a visual indulgence that questions today’s gender norms and social dynamics, answered by empowerment, belonging, and the human spirit.