Early Era Collective presents Say That Again

Photo by Corey Haynes

Early Era Collective is reimagining their annual Black History Month tradition, Say That Again, through dynamic street and contemporary dance collaborations, live hip hop music, and spoken word. Movement, rhythm, and words come together to tell bold, unapologetic stories of culture, identity, and community.

Exploring dance forms developed by Black creators, Early Era Collective is diving into styles like Hip Hop, House, West African, and Tap. Entertaining, thought-provoking, and fresh, the show will end with the fan favorite all-styles community freestyle, a participatory experience.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://ticketstripe.com/saythatagain2026

TICKET INFO

