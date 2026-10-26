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Early Era Collective presents The Next Era: A Celebratory Night of Art & Giving

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Photo courtesy of Early Era Collective

Early Era Collective will present a special evening celebrating nine years of boundary-pushing dance in Austin and supporting the company’s future. Guests can learn more about what the company does, why they do it, and meet some of the talented artists who make this company what it is today.

Hosted by Early Era Board Members Jen Cregar and Andre Bradford, the evening will feature cocktails, mocktails, and light bites, pop-up performances, statements from company artists, and a sneak peek of their upcoming dance film, Brute.

Early Era Collective will present a special evening celebrating nine years of boundary-pushing dance in Austin and supporting the company’s future. Guests can learn more about what the company does, why they do it, and meet some of the talented artists who make this company what it is today.

Hosted by Early Era Board Members Jen Cregar and Andre Bradford, the evening will feature cocktails, mocktails, and light bites, pop-up performances, statements from company artists, and a sneak peek of their upcoming dance film, Brute.

WHEN

WHERE

Zach Theater
202 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/the-next-era-a-celebratory-night-of-art-and-giving

TICKET INFO

Pay-What-You-Wish ($20-$250)
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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