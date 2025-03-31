Quantcast

Earth Day ATX

Photo by Dylan Makar

Earth Day ATX is a community-centered tradition that brings together families, neighbors, and changemakers from across Central Texas. The festival, celebrating its 55th anniversary, is a local favorite, offering a hands-on experience that celebrates sustainability, creativity, and connection.

Visitors can enjoy live music, interactive exhibits, youth performances, community art, and activities for all ages. They can also discover local organizations, green businesses, and grassroots efforts making an impact on climate, equity, and resilience in the region.

WHEN

WHERE

Huston-Tillotson University
900 Chicon St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://earthdayaustin.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
