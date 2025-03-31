Earth Day ATX is a community-centered tradition that brings together families, neighbors, and changemakers from across Central Texas. The festival, celebrating its 55th anniversary, is a local favorite, offering a hands-on experience that celebrates sustainability, creativity, and connection.

Visitors can enjoy live music, interactive exhibits, youth performances, community art, and activities for all ages. They can also discover local organizations, green businesses, and grassroots efforts making an impact on climate, equity, and resilience in the region.