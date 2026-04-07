Earth Day ATX will feature an afternoon of music, creativity, and community. The festival features hands-on activities, kids’ programming, face painting, art, games, storytelling, exhibits, food, and inspiring conversations about our shared future. Visitors can enjoy special experiences like an electric vehicle ride & drive, upcycled fashion, an interactive history exhibit, and a world-renowned bat expert. This year’s theme, “A Moment for Us,” invites everyone to reconnect - with each other, the planet, and the strength of community.