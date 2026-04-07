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Earth Day ATX

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Photo by Dylan Makar

Earth Day ATX will feature an afternoon of music, creativity, and community. The festival features hands-on activities, kids’ programming, face painting, art, games, storytelling, exhibits, food, and inspiring conversations about our shared future. Visitors can enjoy special experiences like an electric vehicle ride & drive, upcycled fashion, an interactive history exhibit, and a world-renowned bat expert. This year’s theme, “A Moment for Us,” invites everyone to reconnect - with each other, the planet, and the strength of community.

Earth Day ATX will feature an afternoon of music, creativity, and community. The festival features hands-on activities, kids’ programming, face painting, art, games, storytelling, exhibits, food, and inspiring conversations about our shared future. Visitors can enjoy special experiences like an electric vehicle ride & drive, upcycled fashion, an interactive history exhibit, and a world-renowned bat expert. This year’s theme, “A Moment for Us,” invites everyone to reconnect - with each other, the planet, and the strength of community.

WHEN

WHERE

Huston-Tillotson University
900 Chicon St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://earthdayaustin.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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