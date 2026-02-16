East Austin Handmade Arts Market presents Surf By Surf East
Photo courtesy of East Austin Handmade Arts Market
The East Austin Handmade Arts Market presents the 12th Annual Surf By Surf East, featuring a wide array of locally handmade arts and crafts and live performances of Surf Rock bands from all over. This is the largest annual gathering of Surf Rock bands ever assembled in Texas.
WHEN
WHERE
Drinks Backyard
6328 S Hwy 183, Austin, TX 78744, USA
www.facebook.com/events/857863913884361
TICKET INFO
$25
