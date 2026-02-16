Quantcast

East Austin Handmade Arts Market presents Surf By Surf East

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of East Austin Handmade Arts Market

The East Austin Handmade Arts Market presents the 12th Annual Surf By Surf East, featuring a wide array of locally handmade arts and crafts and live performances of Surf Rock bands from all over. This is the largest annual gathering of Surf Rock bands ever assembled in Texas.

WHEN

WHERE

Drinks Backyard
6328 S Hwy 183, Austin, TX 78744, USA
www.facebook.com/events/857863913884361

TICKET INFO

$25
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
