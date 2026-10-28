Quantcast

Echoes ATX presents "In Living Memory" opening reception

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Echoes ATX

Black and Hispanic Austinites have long made place here. Across East Austin, Montopolis, and beyond, generations have shaped the city's culture and everyday life. But cities do not remember evenly. As Austin changes, familiar places disappear, and longtime residents are pushed out of neighborhoods they helped make.

"In Living Memory" brings together 10 artists and archivists to honor these living histories. Through paintings of East Austin neighbors, Super 8 film, photography, a Tejana family ofrenda, and community archives, it remembers lives lived, people and places loved, and the everyday experiences that make a city meaningful. It also honors the people still here, still creating, and still shaping Austin.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 7, 2027.

Black and Hispanic Austinites have long made place here. Across East Austin, Montopolis, and beyond, generations have shaped the city's culture and everyday life. But cities do not remember evenly. As Austin changes, familiar places disappear, and longtime residents are pushed out of neighborhoods they helped make.

"In Living Memory" brings together 10 artists and archivists to honor these living histories. Through paintings of East Austin neighbors, Super 8 film, photography, a Tejana family ofrenda, and community archives, it remembers lives lived, people and places loved, and the everyday experiences that make a city meaningful. It also honors the people still here, still creating, and still shaping Austin.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 7, 2027.

WHEN

WHERE

George Washington Carver Museum
1165 Angelina St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-living-memory-opening-reception-at-the-carver-museum-tickets-2003185571970

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.