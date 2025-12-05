Eddie Izzard: The Tragedy of Hamlet

Eddie Izzard will present her solo performance of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Eddie’s second solo show following Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, Hamlet sees her take on 23 characters in a very unique re-telling of the iconic play, portraying men, women, ghosts, scholars, tyrants, courtiers, lovers, and fools.

