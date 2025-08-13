Quantcast

Elysian Aerial Arts presents Beyond the Storybook: Spellbound & Upside Down

Photo courtesy of Elysian Aerial Arts

Beyond the Storybook: Spellbound Upside Down is a magical, family-friendly experience that brings fairytales and fables from around the world to life through aerial and circus arts and live storytelling. Guests will witness awe-inspiring, gravity-defying performances based on classic childhood stories.

WHEN

WHERE

Inspired Minds Art Center
121 Main St, Buda, TX 78610, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/112848/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$40

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
