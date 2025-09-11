Emancipet Annual Gala

The Emancipet Gala: Tails of Time: Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, Shaping the Future is the group’s largest fundraiser, supporting their mission of making veterinary care affordable and accessible to everyone. This event celebrates all that Emancipet has accomplished, and helps raise funds for their essential life-changing and oftentimes, life-saving, veterinary services throughout Central Texas and beyond. There will be a welcome cocktail reception with open bar and a seated dinner, entertainment with dueling pianos, and activities including flash tattoos, a silent auction, and a live auction with Biddy Up.