Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center presents Dia de los Muertos Celebration

The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center presents its 18th annual Dia de Muertos Celebration. The event will feature an outdoor stage with live music, face painting, and sugar skull decorating workshops. It will also include the MexAmeriCon, featuring artist panels, games, and more that showcase the storytelling traditions of the Latino/a/e community; an artisan Vendor Market by Frida Friday ATX; a piñata-inspired large scale sculptural art installations by Las Piñatas/Latinos in Architecture on view; a Community Altar (Ofrenda); a Community Resource Fair featuring local nonprofits; and food trucks and vendors featuring local cuisine.

