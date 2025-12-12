Emmylou Harris in concert

A 14-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris’ contribution as a singer and songwriter spans 40 years. She has released 22 albums in her career, most recently Hard Bargain in 2011.

A 14-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris’ contribution as a singer and songwriter spans 40 years. She has released 22 albums in her career, most recently Hard Bargain in 2011.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.