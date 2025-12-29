Emo Orchestra in concert with The Spill Canvas

Emo Orchestra is a new live experience that features some of the most beloved emo songs with a full orchestra arrangement. Emo Orchestra welcomes The Spill Canvas as the featured guest, who will perform their own hits as well as songs by Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, A Day to Remember, The Used, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13295/13296
TICKET INFO
$35.88-$85.28
