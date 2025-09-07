Equality Texas presents 7th Annual Gala

The Equality Texas’ 7th Annual Gala: Together We’re Unlimited will feature a full program with entertainment, a four-course meal, award honors, and a selection of drinks. Guests are encouraged to come in their most magical looks.
WHEN
WHERE
Hilton Austin
500 E 4th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://equalitytexas.org/signature-event/gala/
TICKET INFO
$250
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.