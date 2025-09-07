Quantcast

Equality Texas presents 7th Annual Gala

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Sarah Bork

The Equality Texas’ 7th Annual Gala: Together We’re Unlimited will feature a full program with entertainment, a four-course meal, award honors, and a selection of drinks. Guests are encouraged to come in their most magical looks.

The Equality Texas’ 7th Annual Gala: Together We’re Unlimited will feature a full program with entertainment, a four-course meal, award honors, and a selection of drinks. Guests are encouraged to come in their most magical looks.

WHEN

WHERE

Hilton Austin
500 E 4th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://equalitytexas.org/signature-event/gala/

TICKET INFO

$250

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.