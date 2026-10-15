Equality Texas presents 8th Annual Gala: Deep Roots

Equality Texas will welcome iconic drag artist Alyssa Edwards as a performer and speaker at the organization’s annual gala. Edwards is an alum of RuPaul’s Drag Race, global entertainer, and renowned choreographer from Mesquite, Texas.

The gala is about ensuring that Equality Texas has the resources, relationships, and resolve to meet the next fight before it arrives. As we gather in joy and solidarity, we strengthen our ability to organize communities, train advocates, respond rapidly to harmful legislation, and defend LGBTQIA+ Texans across every corner of the state.