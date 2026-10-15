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Equality Texas presents 8th Annual Gala: Deep Roots

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Photo courtesy of Murray & Peter

Equality Texas will welcome iconic drag artist Alyssa Edwards as a performer and speaker at the organization’s annual gala. Edwards is an alum of RuPaul’s Drag Race, global entertainer, and renowned choreographer from Mesquite, Texas.

The gala is about ensuring that Equality Texas has the resources, relationships, and resolve to meet the next fight before it arrives. As we gather in joy and solidarity, we strengthen our ability to organize communities, train advocates, respond rapidly to harmful legislation, and defend LGBTQIA+ Texans across every corner of the state.

Equality Texas will welcome iconic drag artist Alyssa Edwards as a performer and speaker at the organization’s annual gala. Edwards is an alum of RuPaul’s Drag Race, global entertainer, and renowned choreographer from Mesquite, Texas.

The gala is about ensuring that Equality Texas has the resources, relationships, and resolve to meet the next fight before it arrives. As we gather in joy and solidarity, we strengthen our ability to organize communities, train advocates, respond rapidly to harmful legislation, and defend LGBTQIA+ Texans across every corner of the state.

WHEN

WHERE

JW Marriott Austin
110 E 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://equalitytexas.org/signature-event/gala/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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