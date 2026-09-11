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Eric Benét in concert

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Photo courtesy of Eric Benét

A Grammy‑nominated singer‑songwriter known for blending classic soul influences with modern R&B, Eric Benét first emerged with his family group Benét before launching a solo career with albums like True to Myself and A Day in the Life. He has released nine albums in his career, most recently The Co-Star in 2025.

A Grammy‑nominated singer‑songwriter known for blending classic soul influences with modern R&B, Eric Benét first emerged with his family group Benét before launching a solo career with albums like True to Myself and A Day in the Life. He has released nine albums in his career, most recently The Co-Star in 2025.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.acllive.com/event/2026-12-01-eric-benet-at-8-pm?utm_campaign=acllive_shows&utm_medium=email&utm_source=acllive_newsletter&utm_term=mofu_&utm_content=producteric_benet_120126_tickets

TICKET INFO

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