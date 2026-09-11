Eric Benét in concert

A Grammy‑nominated singer‑songwriter known for blending classic soul influences with modern R&B, Eric Benét first emerged with his family group Benét before launching a solo career with albums like True to Myself and A Day in the Life. He has released nine albums in his career, most recently The Co-Star in 2025.
A Grammy‑nominated singer‑songwriter known for blending classic soul influences with modern R&B, Eric Benét first emerged with his family group Benét before launching a solo career with albums like True to Myself and A Day in the Life. He has released nine albums in his career, most recently The Co-Star in 2025.
WHEN
WHERE
Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)