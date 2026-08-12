Quantcast

EsDeeKid in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of EsDeeKid

EsDeeKid comes to Austin in support of his 2025 album, Rebel.

EsDeeKid comes to Austin in support of his 2025 album, Rebel.

WHEN

WHERE

Stubb's Bar-B-Q
801 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/esdeekid-council-house-rat-tour-austin-texas-10-16-2026/event/3A0064F19AFD808A

TICKET INFO

$60-$170

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.