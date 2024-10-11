Esther's Follies October Monster Mash

Political comedy, musical parody, and magic are the key ingredients for Esther’s Follies, which will provide a Texas take on politics and pop culture. Biting political satire skewers both sides of the aisle in the Legislature, the White House, and the Statehouse.

Highlights in October include Timeca Seretti taking on the major role of Kamala Harris in all musical numbers and sketches. Veteran Follies player Shaun Branigan revisits his role as Sleepy Joe Biden, and Ted Meredith dons the blonde helmet to play an outrageous and irascible Donald Trump.

Politics is the big focus of the Follies, with JD Vance and Everyone’s Favorite Dad, Tim Walz, rounding out the bill. The musical "Democratic Rhapsody" uses the music of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsodyd" and brings in all the players in the White House bid for the Presidential race.

There will also be takes on the Supreme Court, special guests popping out of the tombstones, a new magical illusion from Ray Anderson, and more.