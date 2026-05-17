Explorers Club Texas Chapter and EarthX present Where the Forest Roars

EarthX and The Explorers Club Texas Chapter will present a screening of Where the Forest Roars, a new documentary written, directed, and produced by Kim Frank, FN‘18.

The film delves into the gripping conflict between humans and wild Asian elephants along the Eastern Himalaya of India.In the foothills of the eastern Himalaya, endangered wild Asian elephants and humans are locked in a deadly conflict. In India, over 500 people and 100 elephants die each year.

Writer and explorer Kim Frank travels to North Bengal, a critical corridor bordering Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh to uncover the roots of this escalating crisis. As forests vanish and ancient migration routes are severed, Where the Forest Roars bears witness to those fighting to restore balance between survival and peaceful coexistence.

Every ticket purchased directly supports The Explorers Club Texas Chapter. A Q&A with Frank will follow the screening.