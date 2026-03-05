Fall in Love with Nature Day is a fun-filled day featuring activities for all ages, including archery, fishing, birding, forest bathing, family yoga, and hands-on environmental science lessons, plus plenty of surprises around the park.

Visitors can connect with organizations like Texas Parks and Wildlife, Travis Audubon, Monarch Sanctuary Project, Nature Tatts, Bat Conservation International, Xerces, and more. On-site food trucks will include Sasquatch BBQ and Best Day Brewing. There will also be live music from local artists and a chance to take advantage of McKinney Falls’ trails, waterfalls, and natural beauty.