Fallout Theater presents MagicProv: The Mashup, a show that will feature the best of Austin magic and Austin improvisors, which will combine magic for adults with magic-themed improv. MagicProv features magician Dr. Gary, Jokus Pokus Improv Troupe, and a rotating cast of Austin’s magicians.
Fallout Theater presents MagicProv: The Mashup, a show that will feature the best of Austin magic and Austin improvisors, which will combine magic for adults with magic-themed improv. MagicProv features magician Dr. Gary, Jokus Pokus Improv Troupe, and a rotating cast of Austin’s magicians.