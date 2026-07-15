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Fallout Theater presents MagicProv: The Mashup

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Photo courtesy of Gary Yorke

Fallout Theater presents MagicProv: The Mashup, a show that will feature the best of Austin magic and Austin improvisors, which will combine magic for adults with magic-themed improv. MagicProv features magician Dr. Gary, Jokus Pokus Improv Troupe, and a rotating cast of Austin’s magicians.

Fallout Theater presents MagicProv: The Mashup, a show that will feature the best of Austin magic and Austin improvisors, which will combine magic for adults with magic-themed improv. MagicProv features magician Dr. Gary, Jokus Pokus Improv Troupe, and a rotating cast of Austin’s magicians.

WHEN

WHERE

Fallout Theater
616 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/magicprov-the-mashup-magic-and-improv-tickets-1344352968919?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

TICKET INFO

$12-$16

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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