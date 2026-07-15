Fallout Theater presents MagicProv: The Mashup, a show that will feature the best of Austin magic and Austin improvisors, which will combine magic for adults with magic-themed improv. MagicProv features magician Dr. Gary, Jokus Pokus Improv Troupe, and a rotating cast of Austin’s magicians.

Fallout Theater presents MagicProv: The Mashup, a show that will feature the best of Austin magic and Austin improvisors, which will combine magic for adults with magic-themed improv. MagicProv features magician Dr. Gary, Jokus Pokus Improv Troupe, and a rotating cast of Austin’s magicians.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.