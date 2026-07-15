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Fallout Theater presents Probably Magic: Magic Variety Show

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Photo courtesy of Gary Yorke

Probably Magic: Magic Variety Show will feature some of Austin’s best magicians performing impossible illusions and surprises. There will be multiple magicians on one stage, each pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

Probably Magic: Magic Variety Show will feature some of Austin’s best magicians performing impossible illusions and surprises. There will be multiple magicians on one stage, each pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

WHEN

WHERE

Fallout Theater
616 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/probably-magic-magic-variety-show-tickets-1979347966049?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

TICKET INFO

$15-$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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