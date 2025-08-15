Quantcast

Fantastic Fest

Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

The 20th anniversary of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s Fantastic Fest will feature a treasure trove of highly anticipated cinematic wonders from around the world. There will be 45 world premieres, 15 international and North American premieres, and 13 U.S. premieres, complemented by other events and special guests.

Highlights of the festival include opening night film Primate, closing night film Whistle, Black Phone 2, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Shelby Oaks, and more.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.

WHEN

WHERE

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema South Lamar
1120 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.fantasticfest.com/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
