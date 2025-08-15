The 20th anniversary of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s Fantastic Fest will feature a treasure trove of highly anticipated cinematic wonders from around the world. There will be 45 world premieres, 15 international and North American premieres, and 13 U.S. premieres, complemented by other events and special guests.

Highlights of the festival include opening night film Primate, closing night film Whistle, Black Phone 2, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Shelby Oaks, and more.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.