Fantastic Fest’s 21st edition will feature 35 world premieres, 21 international and North American premieres, and 14 U.S. premieres, featuring the very best in genre from across the globe, alongside other events and surprise guests.

Among the notable films screening during the festival will be opening night films Resident Evil and Beware Boiúna, closing night film The Swallow, Full Phil starring Kristen Stewart and Woody Harrelson, Victorian Psycho starring Maike Monroe, the U.S. premiere of the new Prime Video series Carrie, Wild Horse Nine from director Martin McDonagh, and more.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.