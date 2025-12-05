Fat Bottom Cabaret presents Fancy! The Return

After a long intermission, Fat Bottom Cabaret is back to present a night of POC burlesque, cabaret, debauchery, and joy. Fancy! The Return will feature Fat Bottom Cabaret, Chola Magnolia, Lady Lola LeStrange, Purris Stilton, and Sodi Moore.

After a long intermission, Fat Bottom Cabaret is back to present a night of POC burlesque, cabaret, debauchery, and joy. Fancy! The Return will feature Fat Bottom Cabaret, Chola Magnolia, Lady Lola LeStrange, Purris Stilton, and Sodi Moore.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.