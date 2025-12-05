Quantcast

Fat Bottom Cabaret presents Fancy! The Return

Photo courtesy of Fat Bottom Cabaret

After a long intermission, Fat Bottom Cabaret is back to present a night of POC burlesque, cabaret, debauchery, and joy. Fancy! The Return will feature Fat Bottom Cabaret, Chola Magnolia, Lady Lola LeStrange, Purris Stilton, and Sodi Moore.

WHEN

WHERE

State Theatre
719 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13159

TICKET INFO

$28.70-$84.28

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
