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Fatal Fear Haunted House

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Image courtesy of Fatal Fear Haunted House

Fatal Fear Haunted House started as a passion project, a "pro-level" home haunt that aimed to terrify and thrill guests while raising funds for local nonprofits and performing arts venues.

After years of terrorizing the Steiner Ranch neighborhood, they've outgrown their original home and launched at a brand-new location. The haunt still delivers that same intense, immersive experience, with a gripping storyline, state-of-the-art effects, and characters that will haunt visitor's nightmares long after they leave.

Fatal Fear features two separate experiences - Mortis Manor and Hillside Sanitorium.

Fatal Fear Haunted House started as a passion project, a "pro-level" home haunt that aimed to terrify and thrill guests while raising funds for local nonprofits and performing arts venues.

After years of terrorizing the Steiner Ranch neighborhood, they've outgrown their original home and launched at a brand-new location. The haunt still delivers that same intense, immersive experience, with a gripping storyline, state-of-the-art effects, and characters that will haunt visitor's nightmares long after they leave.

Fatal Fear features two separate experiences - Mortis Manor and Hillside Sanitorium.

WHEN

WHERE

Fatal Fear Haunted House
15701 La Hacienda Dr, Austin, TX 78734, USA
https://fatalfear.com/

TICKET INFO

$25

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