Fifty-Nine Parks and Almost Real Things present National Park Poster Show

Fifty-Nine Parks & Almost Real Things will bring 200 screenprinted posters to Austin as part of the National Park Poster Show. The collection of posters includes artists like Shepard Fairey, Aaron Draplin, Kim Smith, and Daniel Danger. The event features iconic National Park posters and books from The Fifty-Nine Parks Print Series, as well as gig posters, art prints, and basketball prints made by artists from the series. Fifty-Nine Parks will have copies of their new children’s book, Animals of The National Parks. All prints and books are for sale.