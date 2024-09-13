Forklift Danceworks presents Lift a Fork

Forklift Danceworks’ Lift a Fork event is a special evening designed to raise money for Forklift’s work, including its latest project, The Way of Water: Global, a multi-year project bringing together communities, civic organizations, and advocacy groups to address climate-based water issues.

The evening will be hosted by Shuronda Robinson as MC, with featured speakers Laura Bennett and Robert Mace. The event will feature a culinary experience featuring a three-course dinner crafted by Chef Michael Fojtasek of Olamaie.