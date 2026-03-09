Quantcast

FORWRD-ATX presents Raise Our Voice: A Night of Joyful Solidarity Through Song

Photo courtesy of Conspirare

Led by Grammy award winner Craig Hella Johnson of Conspirare, Raise Our Voice is all about being in community together, raising our collective voice, and celebrating unity through powerful songs. All attendees can join in this community sing.

WHEN

WHERE

First Baptist Church of Austin
901 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
