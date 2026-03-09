FORWRD-ATX presents Raise Our Voice: A Night of Joyful Solidarity Through Song
Photo courtesy of Conspirare
Led by Grammy award winner Craig Hella Johnson of Conspirare, Raise Our Voice is all about being in community together, raising our collective voice, and celebrating unity through powerful songs. All attendees can join in this community sing.
