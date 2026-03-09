Quantcast

Freya Skye in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Freya Skye

Freya Skye comes to Austin in support of her debut EP, stardust.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Amphitheater
1401 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/freya-skye-stars-align-tour-austin-texas-09-24-2026/event/3A00644BF1DC20AD

TICKET INFO

$57-$81

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
