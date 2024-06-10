Quantcast

Frisky Business Burlesque presents Annual Blushin RouleShow

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Frisky Business Burlesque

Frisky Business Burlesque will host another game of Blushin' Roulette. The Friskies will spin the wheel to see what song they will dance to on the spot in the next round of Improv Burlesque. There's even an Audience Choice spot on the wheel that the audience can win and add their own song choices to the game.

The first half of the show will still feature original, choreographed, polished acts. There will be cabaret singing, aerial acrobatics, burlesque, sideshow shock, modern dance, drag, comedy, fetish, cosplay, and more.

Frisky Business Burlesque will host another game of Blushin' Roulette. The Friskies will spin the wheel to see what song they will dance to on the spot in the next round of Improv Burlesque. There's even an Audience Choice spot on the wheel that the audience can win and add their own song choices to the game.

The first half of the show will still feature original, choreographed, polished acts. There will be cabaret singing, aerial acrobatics, burlesque, sideshow shock, modern dance, drag, comedy, fetish, cosplay, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Captain Quack's Coffeehouse
5326 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78745, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/frisky-business-burlesque-blushin-roulette-tickets-882451394877

TICKET INFO

$25-$140

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.