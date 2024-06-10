Frisky Business Burlesque presents Annual Blushin RouleShow

Frisky Business Burlesque will host another game of Blushin' Roulette. The Friskies will spin the wheel to see what song they will dance to on the spot in the next round of Improv Burlesque. There's even an Audience Choice spot on the wheel that the audience can win and add their own song choices to the game.

The first half of the show will still feature original, choreographed, polished acts. There will be cabaret singing, aerial acrobatics, burlesque, sideshow shock, modern dance, drag, comedy, fetish, cosplay, and more.