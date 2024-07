Frisky Business Burlesque presents Frisky Fever, featuring special guest Azúcar. Other performers include Ryder Strong, Gemmi Galactic, Brandy Knight, Amelie Ahmose, Stella Belle, Jack Rabid, The Great Flying Cervix, and Venus Orchidea. The event will be hosted by Hips McCoy.

Frisky Business has been a staple in the Austin Burlesque scene since 2012. Their boundary-pushing shows are an over-the-top mix of burlesque, variety talent, and debauchery.