Future Front presents "Invasive Species 2" opening reception

"Invasive Species 2" is a multidisciplinary exhibition and series of programming curated and led by Austin-based artist, curator, and educator Alexis Hunter. The exhibition brings together nine women-identifying artists whose practices explore the contradictions, complexities, and lived experiences of womanhood through perspectives shaped by immigration and displacement, motherhood, estrangement, race and queerness, disability and survival, femininity and beauty, ecology, healing, transformation, and utopian possibilities for the future.

An invasive species is not inherently invasive. Its designation depends on where it is, how it arrives, and what it changes. In an ecosystem shaped by male-dominated systems, women have historically been treated as outsiders, disruptions, or threats when entering spaces that were not built for them.

"Invasive Species 2" asks what happens when those so-called disruptions take root, adapt, and transform the ecosystem around them. Who gets to decide what belongs? Who gets to decide what is invasive? And what new ways of life might emerge when the boundaries of an ecosystem begin to shift?

The exhibition features Vy Ngo, Virginia L. Montgomery, Tiffany Katarina Smith, Kate Biel, Kate Gonda, Kemi Yemi-Ese, Christine Garvey, Lovie Olivia, and Alexis Hunter.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 31.