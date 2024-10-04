Future Front presents Liz Moskowitz: "A Path of Impermanence" opening reception

"A Path of Impermanence: life along a highway expansion" is a photo exhibit by Liz Moskowitz that includes archival photographic prints, interview quotes, and site-specific artifacts. Moskowitz’s images of the people, places, and landscapes impacted by an impending large-scale highway expansion speak to broader themes of displacement, community, memory, and change. All images were shot on 120mm film with a medium format camera.



The opening night show will include a Q&A with select individuals from the project and an opportunity for attendees to write down their own memories and have their notes be part of a project catalog donated to the Austin History Center.

The I-35 Capital Express Central Project is currently underway, the beginning of potentially a decade of construction to widen the main highway that runs through Austin, Texas. It is the largest expansion of I-35 in Austin’s history and more than 50 businesses are being displaced and countless lives are being impacted. During times of momentous change, it can feel like the future is happening now and the present is already a memory. How can we collectively remember what will soon no longer be here?

The exhibition will remain on display through October 29.