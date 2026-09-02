Future Front presents Rewon: "suspended belief" opening reception

Rewon's second solo exhibition, "suspended belief," brings together paintings, drawings, poetry, and multimedia sculptures that reflect on her experience of leaving the evangelical Christian faith she was raised in. Organized into four chapters - Genesis, Exodus, Lamentations, and Revelation - the exhibition traces the arc of the artist’s religious deconstruction, from inherited belief to questioning, grieving, and rebuilding identity.

By holding nostalgia alongside critical inquiry, the exhibition explores what is gained and what is lost when we question the narratives we inherit. While rooted in the artist’s experience, suspended belief invites viewers to imagine what could emerge if we allow ourselves to change.