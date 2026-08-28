Gauri B: Years in the Breaking

Comedian Gauri B enjoys tackling morbid subjects and infusing them with hard hitting punchlines, which she delivers with a natural charisma. Fearless and unabashed, Gauri draws material from politics and society, weaving personal stories with incisive jokes.

Comedian Gauri B enjoys tackling morbid subjects and infusing them with hard hitting punchlines, which she delivers with a natural charisma. Fearless and unabashed, Gauri draws material from politics and society, weaving personal stories with incisive jokes.

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