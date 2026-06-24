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Georgetown Art Center presents Bernie Diaz: "Papers" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of Bernie Diaz

Georgetown Art Center presents the latest exhibition, "Papers", by artist Bernie Diaz. Featuring live music, charcuterie, and wine, guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.

Georgetown Art Center presents the latest exhibition, "Papers", by artist Bernie Diaz. Featuring live music, charcuterie, and wine, guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.

WHEN

WHERE

Georgetown Art Center
816 S Main St, Georgetown, TX 78626, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/papers-opening-reception-tickets-1992089403030

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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