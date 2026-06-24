Georgetown Art Center presents Bernie Diaz: "Papers" opening reception
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Photo courtesy of Bernie Diaz
Georgetown Art Center presents the latest exhibition, "Papers", by artist Bernie Diaz. Featuring live music, charcuterie, and wine, guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.
Georgetown Art Center presents the latest exhibition, "Papers", by artist Bernie Diaz. Featuring live music, charcuterie, and wine, guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.