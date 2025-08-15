Georgetown Art Center presents Caroline Walker: "Interlocking Paths Exhibition" opening reception

"Interlocking Paths" is a solo exhibition by Caroline Walker that explores the quiet intersections of connection, time, and presence. Featuring steel sculptures of houses on stilts, suspended forms, and wall-mounted figures woven with chain, the exhibition evokes the communal spirit of a park - where paths cross briefly and meaningfully. Rusted surfaces, plants, and bird nests suggest growth, decay, and the traces left behind by those who came before.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through October 12.